Single-Game Tickets for the 2025-26 Wisconsin Herd Season on Sale Now

Published on October 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - Single-game tickets for all 24 regular-season home games for the 2025-26 Wisconsin Herd season are on sale now. Single-game tickets can be purchased at https://www.ticketmaster.com/wisconsin-herd-tickets/artist/2414076.

Fans are encouraged to buy tickets today to get the best seats and watch all the high-flying action in Oshkosh this season.

Full-season ticket memberships are still available for purchase. For more information, visit

https://wisconsin.gleague.nba.com/full.

Wisconsin Herd tickets will only be accessible through mobile ticketing. Everyone attending should come prepared in advance with a ticket. A step-by-step guide on how to utilize your mobile tickets can be found here: https://wisconsin.gleague.nba.com/mobile-ticketing-how-to-guide-2.







