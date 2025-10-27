Santa Cruz Warriors Select Ethan Taylor, Derrin Boyd, and Franco Miller Jr. in the 2025 NBA G League Draft

Published on October 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors selected Ethan Taylor with the 9th overall pick (via Greensboro Swarm), Derrin Boyd with the 38th overall pick, and Franco Miller Jr. with the 58th overall pick in the 2025 NBA G League draft, it was announced today.

Taylor (6'5", 190 lbs) appeared in 122 games (121 starts) throughout his four-year collegiate career at the United States Air Force Academy (2021-25), notching career averages of 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals in 34.5 minutes per game. A two-time Bob Beckel Team MVP (2023-24, 2024-25), the Houston, Texas native finished his collegiate career 10th all-time in scoring at Air Force with 1,324 career points. Taylor recorded the first-ever triple-double in Air Force history on January 15, 2022, recording 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. The 23-year-old appeared in five games for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2025 NBA Summer League, recording 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and five steals.

Boyd (6'3", 210 lbs.) had a five-year collegiate career at Georgetown College (2020-22), Lipscomb (2022-24), and the College of Charleston (2024-25), averaging 14.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 32.0 minutes per game across 114 appearances (111 starts). In his lone season in Charleston, the Princeton, Kentucky native averaged 13.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 31.7 minutes per game across 31 games (30 starts), earning All-Coastal Athletic Association Third Team honors. Boyd was named the Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year in 2021, averaging 16.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, and earned consecutive First Team All-MSC honors while at Georgetown College.

Miller Jr. (6'3", 199 lbs.) appeared in 110 games (16 starts) across five seasons at Ole Miss (2019-20) and Florida Gulf Coast (2020-24), averaging 3.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 14.5 minutes per game. The 26-year-old appeared in a career-high 32 games (eight starts) in his final season at FGCU, recording career-high averages of 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds. A Freeport, Bahamas native, Miller Jr. averaged 22.7 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds representing his country in the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup, finishing the tournament second in points per game. He spent the 2024-25 season with FIBWI Palma in Spain's Primera FEB league, the second division of the Spanish basketball league system.

The 2025-26 Santa Cruz Warriors will be led by first-year Head Coach Lainn Wilson and will open the regular season at Kaiser Permanente Arena, home of the Santa Cruz Warriors, on Friday, November 7, against the Rip City Remix, at 7 p.m. PT. All fans in attendance will receive an Opening Night T-shirt, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

