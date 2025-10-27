Gold Finalize 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Published on October 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Oct 27, 2025) - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, have finalized their 2025-26 training camp roster. Notably, the roster will feature the team's two-way players, Spencer Jones, Curtis Jones, Tamar Bates, along with NBA player DaRon Holmes II.

Player Pos Ht Wt College/Last Team Status

Antwan Kimmons G 6-0 185 Concordia-St. Paul Camp Invite

Curtis Jones* G 6-4 195 Iowa State Two-Way

Terrence Hargrove Jr. F 6-4 215 St. Louis E10

Bryce Wills G 6-6 200 Stanford Camp Invite

Wesley Cardet Jr. G 6-6 210 Providence Camp Invite

Tamar Bates* G 6-5 193 Missouri Two-Way

Markeese Hastings F 6-7 195 Robert Morris Draft

James Akinjo G 6-1 190 Baylor E10

Javante McCoy G 6-5 180 Boston E10

DaRon Holmes II + F 6-10 225 Dayton Assignment

Kenan Blackshear G 6-6 215 Nevada Draft

Kessler Edwards F 6-7 203 Pepperdine E10

Spencer Jones* F 6-7 225 Stanford Two-Way

Justyn Hamilton F 6-11 220 Kent State E10

Dane Goodwin G 6-6 215 Notre Dame E10

Michael Caicedo F 6-8 198 Union La Rochelle International Draft

Jamal Mashburn Jr. G 6-2 195 Temple Draft

Coleman Hawkins F 6-10 230 Kansas State E10

*Indicates Two-Way Player

+Indicates NBA Assignment Players

