Gold Finalize 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Published on October 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Oct 27, 2025) - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, have finalized their 2025-26 training camp roster. Notably, the roster will feature the team's two-way players, Spencer Jones, Curtis Jones, Tamar Bates, along with NBA player DaRon Holmes II.
Player Pos Ht Wt College/Last Team Status
Antwan Kimmons G 6-0 185 Concordia-St. Paul Camp Invite
Curtis Jones* G 6-4 195 Iowa State Two-Way
Terrence Hargrove Jr. F 6-4 215 St. Louis E10
Bryce Wills G 6-6 200 Stanford Camp Invite
Wesley Cardet Jr. G 6-6 210 Providence Camp Invite
Tamar Bates* G 6-5 193 Missouri Two-Way
Markeese Hastings F 6-7 195 Robert Morris Draft
James Akinjo G 6-1 190 Baylor E10
Javante McCoy G 6-5 180 Boston E10
DaRon Holmes II + F 6-10 225 Dayton Assignment
Kenan Blackshear G 6-6 215 Nevada Draft
Kessler Edwards F 6-7 203 Pepperdine E10
Spencer Jones* F 6-7 225 Stanford Two-Way
Justyn Hamilton F 6-11 220 Kent State E10
Dane Goodwin G 6-6 215 Notre Dame E10
Michael Caicedo F 6-8 198 Union La Rochelle International Draft
Jamal Mashburn Jr. G 6-2 195 Temple Draft
Coleman Hawkins F 6-10 230 Kansas State E10
*Indicates Two-Way Player
+Indicates NBA Assignment Players
