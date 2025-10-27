Valley Suns Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster
Published on October 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Valley Suns News Release
PHOENIX - The Valley Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, today announced the team's training camp roster ahead of the 2025-26 season. The current roster stands at 13 players.
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. College/Prev. Team/Home Country
Damion Baugh G 6-4 194 TCU/USA
Koby Brea* G 6-6 202 Kentucky/USA
Isaiah Hawthorne G/F 6-8 220 Northern Colorado/USA
CJ Huntley* F/C 6-11 221 Appalachian St./USA
Kaleb Johnson F 6-7 205 Georgetown/USA
Isaiah Livers* F 6-7 230 Michigan/USA
Mason Madsen G 6-4 195 Utah/USA
Sean McDermott G 6-6 195 Butler/USA
Nathan Fernandes Mariano F 6-9 210 Franca/Brazil
Alex Schumacher G 6-3 185 Seattle/USA
Jaden Shackelford G 6-3 200 Alabama/USA
Tyrese Samuel F/C 6-10 240 Florida/Canada
Bryce Thompson G 6-5 200 Oklahoma State/USA
*Denotes Two-Way Player
Pronunciation Guide: Hlavaty: Lav-ah-tee; Baugh: Baw
HEAD COACH: Paul Jesperson
ASSISTANT COACHES: Gerard Martin, Ben Sanders, Jordan Ash
VIDEO & PLAYER DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANTS: Jimmy King & Cedric Blossom
HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Michael Hlavaty
ASSISTANT ATHLETIC TRAINER: Amani Jackson
HEAD STRENGH & CONDITIONING COACH: Matt Comer
NBA G League Stories from October 27, 2025
- Skyforce Announces Training Camp Roster - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Player Profile: Tamar Bates - Grand Rapids Gold
- Player Profile: Curtis Jones - Grand Rapids Gold
- Santa Cruz Warriors Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Player Profile: Spencer Jones - Grand Rapids Gold
- Santa Cruz Warriors Select Ethan Taylor, Derrin Boyd, and Franco Miller Jr. in the 2025 NBA G League Draft - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Gold Finalize 2025-26 Training Camp Roster - Grand Rapids Gold
- Valley Suns Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster - Valley Suns
- Long Island Nets Announce Training Camp Roster - Long Island Nets
- Birmingham Squadron Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster - Birmingham Squadron
- Single-Game Tickets for the 2025-26 Wisconsin Herd Season on Sale Now - Wisconsin Herd
- Austin Spurs Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Austin Spurs
- Memphis Hustle Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster - Memphis Hustle
- Raptors 905 Announce Training Camp Roster - Raptors 905
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Valley Suns Stories
- Valley Suns Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster
- Valley Suns Select Bryce Thompson in the 2025 NBA G League Draft
- Valley Suns Announce Head Coach Paul Jesperson's Coaching Staff
- Valley Suns Complete Trade with Westchester Knicks
- Valley Suns Announce 2025-26 Schedule