Valley Suns Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

PHOENIX - The Valley Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, today announced the team's training camp roster ahead of the 2025-26 season. The current roster stands at 13 players.

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. College/Prev. Team/Home Country

Damion Baugh G 6-4 194 TCU/USA

Koby Brea* G 6-6 202 Kentucky/USA

Isaiah Hawthorne G/F 6-8 220 Northern Colorado/USA

CJ Huntley* F/C 6-11 221 Appalachian St./USA

Kaleb Johnson F 6-7 205 Georgetown/USA

Isaiah Livers* F 6-7 230 Michigan/USA

Mason Madsen G 6-4 195 Utah/USA

Sean McDermott G 6-6 195 Butler/USA

Nathan Fernandes Mariano F 6-9 210 Franca/Brazil

Alex Schumacher G 6-3 185 Seattle/USA

Jaden Shackelford G 6-3 200 Alabama/USA

Tyrese Samuel F/C 6-10 240 Florida/Canada

Bryce Thompson G 6-5 200 Oklahoma State/USA

*Denotes Two-Way Player

Pronunciation Guide: Hlavaty: Lav-ah-tee; Baugh: Baw

HEAD COACH: Paul Jesperson

ASSISTANT COACHES: Gerard Martin, Ben Sanders, Jordan Ash

VIDEO & PLAYER DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANTS: Jimmy King & Cedric Blossom

HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Michael Hlavaty

ASSISTANT ATHLETIC TRAINER: Amani Jackson

HEAD STRENGH & CONDITIONING COACH: Matt Comer







