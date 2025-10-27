Raptors 905 Announce Training Camp Roster

Published on October 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, announced Monday its training camp roster for the 2025-26 season. Second year head coach Drew Jones III leads the 16-man roster, which includes two-way players AJ Lawson, Chucky Hepburn, and Alijah Martin. Jared Rhoden, Quincy Guerrier, Tyreke Key, and Lacey James are featured as returnees.

David Roddy, Olivier Sarr, Tyson Degenhart, and Julian Reese join the 905 as new affiliate players. Jarkel Joiner and Patrick McCaw are making their first appearances with the franchise after their rights were acquired in trades with the College Park Skyhawks and Delaware Blue Coats, respectively. Canadian Jaden Bediako joins the team through the local tryouts. A.J Hoggard and JP Pegues complete the roster, earning their spots through the 2025 NBA G League draft.

Raptors 905 open the 16-game Tip-Off Tournament beginning Nov. 7, 2025, when they host the College Park Skyhawks at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.







