Raptors 905 Announce Open Tryout in Toronto

Published on August 25, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, announced Saturday they will hold an open tryout for potential invitations to the team's training camp in October. The tryout will be held in two sessions at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20 at the OVO Athletic Centre. Each session will be limited to 60 participants.

Individuals interested in participating in the open tryout must be registered online at Raptors905.com. Players must meet all eligibility standards as defined by the NBA and complete an NBA G League Medical Consent and Authorization form, in addition to a Release and Eligibility Form.

Participants that register and submit payment before Sept. 5 will have access to early bird pricing of $225 plus applicable taxes. After Sept. 5, and on the day of the tryout, the full registration fee of $275 plus applicable taxes will be applied.

Due to limited capacity, those interested are encouraged to register early to guarantee a tryout. Registrants should arrive prepared to participate in team drills, individual skills work, and scrimmages. Raptors 905 coaches and staff will be on hand for player evaluations. The tryout will be closed for public viewing and details on media availability will be announced at a later date.

Raptors 905 will open the 2025-26 campaign in early November. The full game schedule is set to be released in the coming weeks.







