Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Returning Player Rights to Taevion Kinsey in Three-Team Trade

Published on August 25, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, have completed a three-team trade with the College Park Skyhawks and Salt Lake City Stars to acquire the returning player rights to guard Taevion Kinsey, it was announced today. In exchange, the Warriors have traded the returning player rights to forward Javan Johnson to the College Park Skyhawks.

Kinsey (6'5", 190 lbs.) has appeared in 100 Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games (82 starts) across two seasons for Salt Lake City (2023-25), with NBA G League averages of 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 31.7 minutes per game. The Ohio native recorded a pair of career-high 28-point performances with the Stars last season and led the NBA G League in three-point percentage during the 2023-24 regular season, shooting 51.1% from beyond the arc.

The 25-year-old, who originally went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, had a five-year collegiate career at Marshall University (2018-23), appearing in 154 games (130 starts). Across five seasons with the Thundering Herd, Kinsey averaged 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 steals in 34.1 minutes per game. Kinsey finished as Marshall's all-time leading scorer with 2,641 career points and was named the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year as a fifth-year senior.

