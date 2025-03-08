Omoruyi Has Career-Night in 905 Loss

March 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 (12-14) the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors dropped the season series against the College Park Skyhawks (14-11) Friday evening. Eugene Omoruyi had a career-night putting up career-highs in points, 39, and assists, eight, adding six rebounds. 905 alum Kevon Harris had a team-high 35 points for the Skyhawks, shooting 10-11 from the charity stripe.

Determined to snap their losing streak, the 905 opened the ball game strong on a 10-3 run in the opening minutes. The Skyhawks responded, as the two teams traded baskets throughout the quarter, before the 905 held onto an eight-point advantage going into the second. The visitors found their rhythm in the second quarter, outscoring the home side 40-26, and gaining a six-point lead going into the break.

The two teams went back-and-forth throughout the third quarter, however, the Skyhawks were able to hold onto a seven-point lead going into the final frame. The 905 mounted their comeback bid in the fourth, bringing the ball within two points with under 20 seconds to go but were unable to come away with the victory.

The 905 were paced by Charlie Brown Jr who added 26 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and five steals. Jacob Toppin added a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double in the victory.

Raptors 905 continue their homestand hosting the #1 seeded Capital City Go-Go Sunday at 2:00 pm, while the Skyhawks travel to Delaware to take on the Blue Coats, Monday at 7:00 pm.

