Herd Wins Thriller Against The Warriors

March 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Santa Cruz Warriors 112-110.

The Herd was led by James Akinjo with a season-high 31 points, while Terence Davis followed with 23 points off the bench. Henry Ellenson posted a double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds.

The top scorers for the Santa Cruz Warriors were Blake Hinson with 34 points and Braxton Key with a double-double of 25 points and 14 rebounds.

James Akinjo got the game started by scoring the first seven points for the Herd, but Santa Cruz was right behind to tie the game midway through the first quarter. Terence Davis followed with eight of the Herd's next 11 points to give them a four-point advantage. The Warriors came roaring back with a 9-4 run to close out the quarter ahead 23-22.

Wisconsin knocked down the first two baskets of the second quarter to restore their lead. Santa Cruz remained within one possession over the next minute until they broke away with three straight buckets. Terence Davis splashed one three before the Warriors took over the game with eight unanswered points. The teams traded baskets until Henry Ellenson converted back-to-back buckets to make it a four-point game with three minutes remaining. Wisconsin outscored the Warriors by two to close out the break within one, 53-52. James Akinjo guided the Herd with 16 points in the first half.

The Warriors knocked down two three-pointers in a row to open the third quarter and put the Herd down by seven. Ade Murkey quickly answered with his own set of three-pointers while an Ibou Badji free throw pushed the Herd over the top. The game was tied two more times before the Herd broke away to create a six-point edge. The teams traded baskets over the next two minutes, keeping the deficit between four and six. The Herd orchestrated a 5-2 streak to end the quarter in their favor 79-73.

Santa Cruz opened the fourth quarter with two straight shots to come within two, but Wisconsin responded by pushing ahead by seven. The teams went back and forth, with Terence Davis recording two triples in a row. The Warriors broke away with eight straight points to take the lead by one with four minutes left. James Akinjo converted a layup on the next possession, but Santa Cruz took back the advantage right away. The lead was traded five times over the next minute. At the one-minute mark, Santa Cruz connected on a three to go ahead by two, but Henry Ellenson tipped in the basket with five seconds left to tie the game 110-110. On the next possession, Stephen Thompson Jr. got a steal and was fouled, sending him to the line to collect two points, securing the victory for the Herd 112-110.

The Wisconsin Herd will head to Rip City to play the Remix on Sunday, March 9, with tip-off set for 5:00 P.M. CST. Fans can watch the game on TV32 and NBAGLeague.com.

