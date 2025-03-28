Herd Clips San Diego

March 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Oshkosh, WI - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the San Diego Clippers 107-95.

Henry Ellenson powered the Herd with 30 points while Justise Winslow followed with 20 points. Stephen Thompson Jr. posted a triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

The top scorer for the San Diego Clippers was Trentyn Flowers with 22 points. Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Izaiah Brockington added 14 points apiece.

John Butler Jr. opened the game by splashing a three to put the Herd on the board. Wisconsin took control early in the game, pushing ahead 11-4 within the first five minutes while Henry Ellenson followed with eight straight points. The Clippers made up the difference with a 9-5 run, making it a one-point game. The Herd countered with two straight baskets, but San Diego converted on the next two possessions to even the game. Despite the Clippers' efforts, the Herd held on to enter the break ahead 28-27.

San Diego knocked down consecutive triples to take their first lead of the game, 33-28, at the beginning of the second quarter. Wisconsin remained within one possession until midway through the quarter when Terence Davis converted five points in a row. The Clippers tied the game once more before the Herd developed a six-point edge. San Diego clawed back within one, but the Herd pulled away with a double-digit lead behind nine straight points. The Clippers outscored Wisconsin by four in the last two minutes of the quarter, but the Herd held on to lead 65-57 heading into halftime. Terence Davis and Justise Winslow guided the Herd with 14 apiece in the first half.

The Clippers started the third quarter with a 9-2 streak to make it a one-point game. Wisconsin remained ahead with a pair of baskets, but San Diego trailed closely and tied the game at eight minutes left on the clock. Ibou Badji and Stephen Thompson Jr. combined for seven points in a row to generate a five-point margin. The Clippers battled back within two, but Wisconsin remained up 87-83 at the break.

The Herd secured the first basket of the fourth quarter, but the Clippers kept the game close, making it a two-point game at the seven-minute mark. Henry Ellenson secured back-to-back baskets to build a six-point advantage. The teams traded baskets until Wisconsin broke the rhythm with four straight baskets combined by Henry Ellenson and Justise Winslow. The Herd earned a 107-95 victory over the San Diego Clippers.

