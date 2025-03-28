Mac McClung Scores Franchise-Record 46 Points in Overtime Win

March 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Just two days after securing a playoff spot, the Osceola Magic (21-12) clinched a top two seed in the Eastern Conference with a 124-122 overtime win over the Birmingham Squadron (12-21) on Friday night. Mac McClung scored 46 points, a new franchise record, including the game-winning free throw to hit the target score of 124.

Davon Reed's team-high 28 points helped Birmingham overcome an 18-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. Jalen Crutcher tallied 26 points on 10-of-19 from the field, 6-of-13 from three including the game-tying shot with 32 seconds left in regulation.

McClung scored five of the team's seven points in the overtime period to give the Magic the win.

Up Next:

The Magic wrap up their regular season schedule with another match against the Birmingham Squadron tomorrow, Sat. Mar. 29 at 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network Sun and NBAGLeague.com. The team will host Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Starry. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Mac McClung bobblehead, courtesy of AdventHealth. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"Obviously happy we won. Feels like we didn't play our best basketball. Slow start and low energy. We had a good third quarter, we finally defended in the third quarter. In the fourth, we were unable able to get stops. Mac [McClung] obviously had a good night and carried us. We said at this time of year, especially one-and-done, it doesn't matter if you're playing well or playing poorly. When it comes down to it, you have to find a way to win. That's what we did. It wasn't a good game for us, we're going to have to clean up a lot on film, but we found a way. That's what this time of year is about."

Playoff Ticket Information:

The Osceola Magic are set to make their fifth NBA G League Playoff appearance beginning Apr. 1. Fans can buy tickets for any potential home games at Osceola Heritage Park by visiting OsceolaMagic.com/playoffs.

In Case You Missed It:

Colin Castleton returned to the Magic after completing his two 10-day contracts with the Toronto Raptors. The former Florida Gator big man appeared in 16 games for Osceola prior to his NBA call up, averaging 17.2 ppg., 10.4 rpg., 2.6 apg., 1.1 bpg. and 1.0 spg.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic want to thank Experience Kissimmee for being the sponsor for tonight's Looney Tunes Night giveaway against the Birmingham Squadron.

