Series Preview: vs Oklahoma City Blue

March 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Last Meeting: L, 121-105 on 4/5/24 in Sioux Falls

Live Stream: NBAGLEAGUE.COM, FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK SUN

All-Time Record: 10-15

Streak: L2

The Sioux Falls Skyforce wraps up regular season play this weekend needing to sweep the Oklahoma City Blue and help from the Santa Cruz Warriors to clinch a third-straight ticket to the NBA G League Playoffs.

A win tonight would also mark the third-straight season Sioux Falls has won 11+ games at home during the regular season, as well.

The Skyforce went 1-1 on their recent roadtrip, with the latter being a 122-106 defeat to the Stockton Kings, but have won eight of their last 12 outings. The loss snapped a two-game road winning streak.

Miami HEAT two-way Josh Christopher led the way with 26 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Bryson Warren added 17 points on 6-11 FGA. HEAT two-way Isaiah Stevens chipped in 14 points and seven dimes to round out top performers.

Oklahoma City returns to Sioux Falls for a 2024 Western Conference Semifinals rematch in the same scenario as the Skyforce: needing a sweep and help from Santa Cruz.

The Blue comes into the contest with losses in three of their last four games, with the most recent being a 119-114 defeat to the Rip City Remix. Miller Kopp led the way with 29 points off the bench.

Jahm'ius Ramsey leads Oklahoma City in scoring during the regular season with 20.3 points on 51.0 FG%, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per 28.1 minutes a game. Javonte Cooke has been reliable off the bench with 16.1 points and 5.0 rebounds.

Both teams meet again on Saturday night at 7:00 PM CST, while Santa Cruz and Rip City will play at 9:00 PM CST from Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz on TUBI, as well.

