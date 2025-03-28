Strong Fourth Quarter Lifts Hustle over Spurs

March 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (14-19), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, defeated the Austin Spurs (21-12) 113-102 in the penultimate game of the season.

GG Jackson II led the Hustle with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists. David Johnson, Yuki Kawamura and DJ Steward scored 16 points each. Armando Bacot contributed 14 points and seven rebounds. Nate Hinton registered 13 points and 13 rebounds. Malachi Smith added 11 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Malachi Flynn paced the Spurs with 24 points and seven rebounds. Jameer Nelson Jr. added 17 points off the bench. Luke Avdalovic totaled 12 points.

Memphis opened the game on a 19-6 run. Austin fought back and entered the fourth quarter with a one-point lead. The teams were tied at 88 with 8:14 remaining, with Memphis closing the game on a 25-14 run to pull away for the win.

Memphis shot 51.2 percent from the field and 56.5 percent from beyond the arc. The Hustle scored 18 fast break points. The Spurs scored 27 points off turnovers.

The Hustle will conclude the season on Saturday, March 29, at 12 p.m. CT with a matchup against the Mexico City Capitanes at Landers Center.

