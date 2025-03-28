Sioux Falls Takes 111-107 Comeback Triump Over Oklahoma City
March 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Oklahoma City Blue 111-107 despite trailing late in the fourth quarter on Friday night from the Sanford Pentagon.
With the victory, Sioux Falls (18-15) stays in the postseason hunt, while Oklahoma City has been eliminated. The win marked the 10th home victory in the last 11 games for Sioux Falls and the team moved to 20-1 when holding opponents to 107-or-less points on the season.
Miami HEAT two-way Josh Christopher led the way with his sixth game of 24+ points in the last seven outings, netting 24 points on 9-15 FGA (3-3 3PA), three rebounds and three steals. Alondes Williams added 21 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.
Javonte Cooke led Oklahoma City (17-16) with 28 points on 8-15 FGA (5-9 3PA), four rebounds and four assists.
Both teams went back-and-forth in the first 12 minutes, as there were eight lead changes or ties, and ultimately ended the frame deadlocked at 30-apiece.
Cooke and Jahmi'us Ramsey combined for 22 of the Blue's 37 second quarter points, as the team capitalized eight points off three Skyforce turnovers to take a commanding 67-52 lead to halftime.
Christopher guided Sioux Falls' comeback, which started in the third quarter, as his 10 points helped cut the deficit to 85-79 heading to the final 12 minutes.
The Blue led 100-97 to the 4:16 mark of the fourth quarter, but the Skyforce outscored them 14-7 during crunch time to secure the victory.
Bryson Warren added 20 points on 6-11 FGA (4-9 3PA) and four rebounds, while HEAT transfers Keshad Johnson and Isaiah Stevens combined for 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
Both teams meet again tomorrow at 7:00 PM CST from Heritage Court to round out play in the regular season.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from March 28, 2025
- Skyhawks Drop Contest to Greensboro Swarm - College Park Skyhawks
- Vipers Clinch Playoff Spot With Victory Over Stockton - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Herd Clips San Diego - Wisconsin Herd
- Sioux Falls Takes 111-107 Comeback Triump Over Oklahoma City - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Mac McClung Scores Franchise-Record 46 Points in Overtime Win - Osceola Magic
- Quincy Olivari's Triple-Double Lifts South Bay to Victory - South Bay Lakers
- South Bay Lakers Edge Iowa Wolves, 127-123, in Opening Game of Two-Game Series - Iowa Wolves
- Long Island Defeated by Cleveland at Home - Long Island Nets
- Squadron Fall in Overtime in Penultimate Game of 2024-25 Season - Birmingham Squadron
- Charge Cut Down Nets - Cleveland Charge
- Skyhawks Announce Sellout for Tonight's Game against the Greensboro Swarm - College Park Skyhawks
- Long Island Nets Make Roster Moves - Long Island Nets
- Series Preview: vs Oklahoma City Blue - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Strong Fourth Quarter Lifts Hustle over Spurs - Memphis Hustle
- Drew Timme Earns NBA G League Call-Up with Brooklyn Nets - Long Island Nets
- Stars Conclude Regular Season with Loss to Mexico City - Salt Lake City Stars
- Legends Second Half Rally Not Enough against Valley Suns - Texas Legends
- Mad Ants Clinch Playoff Berth with Thursday Night Victory - Indiana Mad Ants
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.