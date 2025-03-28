Sioux Falls Takes 111-107 Comeback Triump Over Oklahoma City

March 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Oklahoma City Blue 111-107 despite trailing late in the fourth quarter on Friday night from the Sanford Pentagon.

With the victory, Sioux Falls (18-15) stays in the postseason hunt, while Oklahoma City has been eliminated. The win marked the 10th home victory in the last 11 games for Sioux Falls and the team moved to 20-1 when holding opponents to 107-or-less points on the season.

Miami HEAT two-way Josh Christopher led the way with his sixth game of 24+ points in the last seven outings, netting 24 points on 9-15 FGA (3-3 3PA), three rebounds and three steals. Alondes Williams added 21 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

Javonte Cooke led Oklahoma City (17-16) with 28 points on 8-15 FGA (5-9 3PA), four rebounds and four assists.

Both teams went back-and-forth in the first 12 minutes, as there were eight lead changes or ties, and ultimately ended the frame deadlocked at 30-apiece.

Cooke and Jahmi'us Ramsey combined for 22 of the Blue's 37 second quarter points, as the team capitalized eight points off three Skyforce turnovers to take a commanding 67-52 lead to halftime.

Christopher guided Sioux Falls' comeback, which started in the third quarter, as his 10 points helped cut the deficit to 85-79 heading to the final 12 minutes.

The Blue led 100-97 to the 4:16 mark of the fourth quarter, but the Skyforce outscored them 14-7 during crunch time to secure the victory.

Bryson Warren added 20 points on 6-11 FGA (4-9 3PA) and four rebounds, while HEAT transfers Keshad Johnson and Isaiah Stevens combined for 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Both teams meet again tomorrow at 7:00 PM CST from Heritage Court to round out play in the regular season.

