Drew Timme Earns NBA G League Call-Up with Brooklyn Nets

March 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - Long Island Nets forward Drew Timme has signed a multi-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets. The call-up marks the 19th in Long Island history, the seventh for the team this season and the first for Timme.

Timme (6'10", 235) has appeared in 29 regular season games (28 starts) with Long Island this season, registering averages of 23.9 points (eighth in the league) on 57.0 percent shooting from the field, 38.5 percent shooting from 3-point range and 73.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 10.3 rebounds (fourth in the league), 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 35.6 minutes per game. The 24-year-old is the only player in the NBA G League this season to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game and he ranks third in the league with 18 double-doubles. The reigning NBA G League Player of the Week, Timme earned the recognition for games played from March 17 through March 23, recording averages of 35.7 points on 68.4 percent shooting from the field and 63.6 percent shooting from distance, 12.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 35.7 minutes per contest while leading Long Island to a 2-1 record. Timme capped off the week by scoring a career-high 50 points on March 22 at Motor City, becoming just the second player in franchise history to tally a 50-point game. Timme has seen dramatic improvement in a number of statistical categories since his rookie season in 2023-24 with the Wisconsin Herd, where he saw action in 12 regular season games (three starts) and averaged 9.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 20.8 minutes per contest. The Richardson, Texas, native went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft after spending four years (2019-23) at Gonzaga, where he was named a consensus Second Team All-American as a sophomore and junior and garnered First Team All-America honors as a senior. The three-time All-West Coast Conference selection and two-time WCC Player of the Year finished his career as the Bulldogs' all-time leader in points, field goal percentage, field goals made and offensive rebounds. He led Gonzaga to three NCAA Tournament appearances, advancing to at least the Sweet 16 in all three, including an appearance in the national championship game in 2021.

