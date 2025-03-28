Squadron Fall in Overtime in Penultimate Game of 2024-25 Season

March 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell in overtime to the Osceola Magic, 124-122, Friday night in Kissimmee, Fla. The result marked the first overtime loss in franchise history for Birmingham.

Davon Reed paced the visiting Squadron (12-21) in scoring with 28 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the field. Guard Jalen Crutcher was one assist away from a double-double, as the Dayton product finished Friday's game with 26 points and nine assists.

Trhae Mitchell scored 18 points for Birmingham, while E.J. Montgomery and Galen Robinson each tallied 13. Robinson recorded the Squadron's lone double-double of the night with 10 assists as well.

Mac McClung scored 46 points to lead the Magic (21-12), while four Osceola players, Alex Morales, Jalen Slawson, Javonte Smart and Jarrett Culver, scored 14 points each.

Birmingham and Osceola are now set for a Saturday night rematch to wrap up the season at 6 p.m. CT at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee. Saturday's game can be seen nationally on NBAGLeague.com and locally on My68.

