Birmingham Squadron Announce 2025 Summer Series

April 16, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron today announced its 2025 Summer Series, including a local library tour, youth skills camps and the squad's annual Summer Slam NBA Draft Party.

"Our Summer Series promises to excite our fanbase beyond just our 24 home games," Squadron general manager Leslie Claybrook said. "Providing engaging community opportunities off the court is something we prioritize. We can't wait to connect with our fans this summer."

Commander's Library Tour tips off the Squadron Summer Series, presented by Texas Roadhouse, on Monday, May 5 at Homewood Public Library, the first of ten stops promoting youth literacy in the Birmingham area.

This offseason, the Squadron host three separate youth clinics, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, in three distinct areas of the Birmingham metro area. The summer's first youth camp is set for May 30 at Shoot360 in Vestavia Hills. The Squadron then transition to a June 19 camp at Alabama HOOPS in Crestline before wrapping up with a third and final edition at A4One Training Facility in the Titusville neighborhood of Birmingham.

The team's annual Summer Slam NBA Draft Party will be held on Wednesday, June 25, at The Edge in Homewood with the broadcast of the NBA Draft on the lawn's large outdoor screen. The night also features a question and answer opportunity, as well as food and drink specials.

