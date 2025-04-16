Mad Ants Rebrand As Noblesville Boom

April 16, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Noblesville Boom News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced today that the shot clock has expired on the Indiana Mad Ants, ushering in a new era for the Indiana Pacers' G League affiliate with an exciting rebrand including a new logo and name - the Noblesville Boom.

The rebranded name is a tribute to the iconic, "Boom, Baby!" phrase tied to the Pacers and made famous 50 years ago by legendary Pacers coach and commentator Bobby "Slick" Leonard. The Noblesville Boom name also reflects the loud, fast-paced basketball the team brings to the court as well as the energy and growth of the Noblesville community.

"We're thrilled to tip off an exciting new era for our G League team, the Noblesville Boom, while honoring the legacy and global brand power of the Indiana Pacers," Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines said. "The city of Noblesville and Mayor Chris Jensen continue to be incredible partners as the team prepares to relocate to their new home in Noblesville, which will bring more exciting opportunities for fans to enjoy world-class basketball."

The Mad Ants, a professional men's basketball team formerly located in Fort Wayne, were named after "Mad" Anthony Wayne, the namesake of Fort Wayne, who was an American Revolutionary War general and U.S. congressman.

A modern take on the familiar basketball that has defined the Pacers logo for decades, the Noblesville Boom logo includes a supercharged cyan color, first introduced with the Pacers 2023-24 City Edition uniform, alongside the Pacers' classic navy and gold color scheme.

"As Hoosiers, basketball is in our DNA," PS&E President of Business Operations Todd Taylor said. "That's why expanding access to professional basketball, especially in a vibrant and growing city like Noblesville, is a game changer not just for local fans and families who want to experience the action up close, but also for the young athletes who want to develop their skills and land a spot in the NBA."

Taylor said the club's new court design, mascot and uniforms will be unveiled in the coming months and leading up to the season start in November.

In May 2023, the city of Noblesville announced a transformational partnership with PS&E to relocate the team from Fort Wayne to Hamilton County. During the interim, the team played the last two seasons at Gainbridge Fieldhouse while construction was ongoing at their future home, The Arena at Innovation Mile, a new 3,400-seat, 123,000-square-foot arena. The Arena construction is expected to be completed this summer, and the city expects to draw 65,000 fans annually for games.

"We are thrilled to join Pacers Sports and Entertainment in announcing their G League team's new name, the Noblesville Boom," Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said. "From our historical beginnings and recent economic growth to our current posture as one of the most sought-after communities, Noblesville is flourishing and booming in a lot of ways. It is fitting that the team's name incorporates the past, which many know Noblesville was founded on an energy boom, present, and future of our city and our close partners, the Indiana Pacers. This is a significant milestone for our city and for basketball in Indiana - the basketball state. The local community looks forward to welcoming the Noblesville Boom to The Arena at Innovation Mile. Their presence in our community will have a lasting impact for years to come."

Fans can visit NoblesvilleBoom.com for more information, sign up for email updates and place a ticket deposit for the 2025-26 season.

The NBA G League is the second most prominent men's basketball league in the world, behind only the NBA, and is often a launch pad for players, coaches, officials and other staff to land a career at the next level. The league features 31 teams and about 50 percent of NBA players have G League experience, including Pacers' star forward Pascal Siakam.

