Noblesville Boom to Host Youth Basketball Camp in July

June 16, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - The Noblesville Boom, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, will host a youth basketball camp at The Arena at Innovation Mile in Noblesville. The camp, which will be operated by The National Basketball Academy, is scheduled to go from Monday, July 14th through Friday, July 18th.

The Boom Basketball Camp will be available for ages 7-15 and will last from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The basketball camp is intended for beginners to the game as well as active young hoopers.

Participation in the camp will cost $250. Registered campers will receive a Boom T-shirt, two tickets to a Boom home game in the 2025-26 season, a chance to play on the official Boom home court, and a lifetime of memories. Campers are expected to bring their own water, snacks, and lunch.

Click https://tnbaindiana.leagueapps.com/camps/4647631-noblesville-boom-summer-camp---the-arena-at-innovation-mile--noblesville-2025 to register for the Boom Basketball Camp. Space is limited, so act quickly!

For more information on the Boom Basketball Camp, contact Jeremy Sneed at jsneed@noblesvilleboom.com or Brice Buels at bbuels@pacers.com. For information about The National Basketball Academy, contact Rosemary Skripsky rskripsky@thebasketballacademy.com.







