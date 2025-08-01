Noblesville Boom Acquire Rights to Gabe McGlothan in Three-Team Deal

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - The Noblesville Boom completed a trade Friday afternoon with the Grand Rapids Gold and Salt Lake City Stars. The Boom will receive the rights to Gabe McGlothan from the Gold. Former Boom forward Pedro Bradshaw has been traded to the Stars.

McGlothan spent the 2024-25 season with the Gold and appeared in 42 games. The Arizona native averaged 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per game with Grand Rapids.

The 26-year-old began his collegiate career at Southeast Missouri State. After one season at SEMO, he transferred to Grand Canyon where he played from 2019-2024. During his time at Grand Canyon, he was named First-Team All-WAC in 2024 and Second-Team All-WAC in 2023.

Bradshaw, 26, played for the Boom for parts of three seasons from 2021 to 2024. His G League career began with Salt Lake City, Sioux Falls and Iowa. With the Boom, Bradshaw appeared in 107 games and averaged 8.3 points per game. Most recently, the Kentucky native was playing in Australia and Germany.







