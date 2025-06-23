Boom Acquire 2025 1st Round Pick from Salt Lake City

June 23, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Forward Cameron McGriff with the Indiana Mad Ants

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - The Noblesville Boom completed a trade Monday afternoon with the Salt Lake City Stars. The Boom received the Stars' 1st round pick in the 2025 G League Draft as well as the returning rights to Jaedon LeDee. Salt Lake City acquired the returning rights to Cameron McGriff.

McGriff spent the 2024-25 season with the Boom (known then as the Indiana Mad Ants). In 45 games played, he averaged 12.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 40.5 percent from the field. He played eight games for the Boom during the 2023-24 season after being acquired from the Memphis Hustle.

LeDee, 25, spent the 2024-25 season with the Iowa Wolves before being traded to the Stars in early February. In 14 games with the Wolves, he averaged 8.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. LeDee appeared in 10 games for the Stars and averaged 4.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

The Houston, Texas native played his college ball at Ohio State (2018-19), TCU (2019-21) and San Diego State (2022-24). LeDee was named to the First-Team All-Mountain West Team in 2024 after averaging 21.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game at San Diego State. After going undrafted, he joined the Minnesota Timberwolves for Summer League. He was waived by the Timberwolves on October 2nd and signed with Iowa a few weeks later.

The 2025 NBA G League Draft is scheduled for Saturday, October 25th.

