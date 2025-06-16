Vipers, Sonic and John Knight III to Promote Literacy Through Blocks for Books Event

June 16, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers have partnered with Sonic to promote the importance of literacy across the Rio Grande Valley through its annual "Blocks for Books" event on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

The event will take place at two Sonic locations. The first book distribution will be at the Sonic in Pharr located at 701 S. Jackson from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. CST. The second distribution will take place at 2222 W. University in Edinburg, Texas from 4:00 p.m. CST - 6:00 p.m. CST.

Blocks for Books is designed to increase literacy across the Rio Grande Valley. For every in-game block made during the Vipers 2024-25 season, five books will be donated to a child in the RGV. This year, Vipers player John Knight III, will be in attendance to distribute over 1,500 free books, while supplies last, to children in South Texas grade levels Kinder through 12th.

"Reading opens up a world of possibilities and the DL Rogers group of Sonic Drive-Ins is thrilled to be able to put books in the hands of our guests and the Vipers fans of the Rio Grande Valley," said Sonic Area Supervisor Alfredo Yzaguirre.







NBA G League Stories from June 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.