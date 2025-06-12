John Knight III to Lead Vipers Nike Basketball Camp

June 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - For the third year in a row the Rio Grande Valley Vipers will host two "Nike Basketball Camps," in conjunction with US Sports Camps and the Vipers Jr. Academy, throughout the summer. The first camp will take place June 23-26 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. CT.

The camp is geared for both boys' and girls' ages 7-16 and will take place at the DHR Sports Wellness Center/Vipers Practice Facility located at 315 E. Palm Drive.

Vipers Jr. Academy coaches will lead the drills with the help of Vipers guard John Knight III. Participants will have the opportunity to interact and learn from Knight III. The camp is designed to refine, enhance, develop and advance the ball handling skills, dribbling, passing, ball control and footwork of the campers.

To register CLICK HERE. Use discount code RGVPC30 for $30 off the registration fee. Registration is based on a first-come-first-serve basis. Spots are limited.

Media Availability will take place on Monday, June 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. attendees must confirm their participation with Media Relations Manager Juanita Maldonado via email juanita@rgvipers.com. Knight III will be available for interviews. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

For more information on the "Nike Basketball Camp", please email info@rgvipers.com.







