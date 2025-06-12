Santa Cruz Warriors, Kaiser Permanente, and the Athletes' Corner Donate 60,765 Meals to Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County Through 2024-25 Swishes for Dishes Initiative

SANTA CRUZ, CA - In the program's fifth year, the Santa Cruz Warriors, in collaboration with Kaiser Permanente and The Athletes' Corner, donated 60,765 meals to Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County through the Swishes for Dishes initiative this season, the team announced today.

The Warriors donated 10 meals to Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County for each point scored by the Santa Cruz Warriors this season across both home and away games. The Sea Dubs also partnered with Ticketmaster and Whiting's Foods to offer fans the opportunity to donate additional meals on all ticket and in-arena concession purchases throughout the 2024-25 NBA G League season. Originally launched in 2020, the Santa Cruz Warriors, Kaiser Permanente, and The Athletes' Corner have donated 283,615 meals to Second Harvest Food Bank over the past five seasons.

"The Santa Cruz Warriors were thrilled to bring back the Swishes for Dishes initiative for the fifth consecutive season," said Santa Cruz Warriors President Chris Murphy. "As the Co-Captain of the Second Harvest Holiday Food and Fund Drive, this year's campaign was especially meaningful to me. It is an honor and a joy to donate over 60,000 meals to help fight food insecurity across Santa Cruz County. This annual initiative is a great reflection of the Warriors' and Kaiser Permanente's deep commitment to giving back to the local community that always shows our organization unconditional love and support."

Part of Kaiser Permanente's mission is to improve the health and well-being of the communities they serve, and as the nation's largest not-for-profit health care organization Kaiser Permanente believes everyone deserves access to healthy, nutritious food they can afford.

"Kaiser Permanente is tackling one of the most basic of human needs - food - helping members and the communities we serve access the food and nutrition needed to live a full and healthy life," said Eric Henry, FACHE, senior vice president and area manager for the Kaiser Permanente Central Coast service area. "We recognize the importance that nutritious food plays in keeping people healthy and through this long-standing partnership with the Santa Cruz Warriors we are working together to care for the total health of our community."

