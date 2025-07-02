Santa Cruz Warriors Recognized as 2024-25 NBA G League Retailer of the Year

July 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the four-time NBA G League Franchise of the Year and NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, have been recognized as the 2024-25 NBA G League Retailer of the Year, the league announced today.

The NBA G League Retailer of the Year award recognizes a commitment to growing retail sales, integrating products cross-functionally, and expanding retail touchpoints. The 2024-25 NBA G League season was a historic year for Santa Cruz's retail operations, as the team generated a franchise record in total merchandise revenue. The landmark season was highlighted by the Warriors' annual Chase Center game on March 9 against the Mexico City Capitanes, which saw the Sea Dubs set a franchise high in single-day merchandise sales.

The Sea Dubs' partnership with Rakuten also created exciting promotions for fans shopping at the Santa Cruz Warriors Team Store throughout the 2024-25 season. In addition to receiving 10% Cash Back on all Team Store purchases made through Rakuten, fans who spent over $50 received a free, limited-edition Warriors jacket. The collaborative activation turned out to be tremendously successful, with a massive turnout of fans taking advantage of this opportunity to get exclusive team merchandise.

"The Santa Cruz Warriors are incredibly proud to be recognized as the NBA G League Retailer of the Year," said Santa Cruz Warriors Chief Operating Officer, David Kao. "This award is a great testament to our team's dedication to consistently elevating our retail offerings and enhancing the overall fan experience with unique, high-quality Warriors merchandise. This recognition speaks to the hard work our front office staff puts in throughout the year and the tremendous support we receive from our fans and the Santa Cruz community."

Fans can shop for Sea Dubs merchandise all year long by visiting the Santa Cruz Warriors Team Store at 903 Pacific Avenue in Downtown Santa Cruz or online at scwteamstore.com. For more information and the latest merchandise releases from the Santa Cruz Warriors Team Store, please follow @scwteamstore on Instagram.

Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400 or visitsantacruzbasketball.com for more information.







NBA G League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.