Phil Pressey to Lead Maine Celtics in 2025-26

July 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics announced today the hiring of Phil Pressey as Head Coach for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA G League season.

Pressey becomes the first head coach in franchise history to also play for Maine during his career. The former NBA guard played at the Portland Expo while on assignment from the Boston Celtics during the 2014-15 season.

"I'd like to thank Brad Stevens, Joe Mazzulla, and the entire Celtics organization for believing in me and giving me a chance to grow, lead, and develop," said Pressey. "I'm grateful for the opportunity and I will give my all to this team. The community of Portland is amazing, and I remember my time as a player was unforgettable at the Expo. My goal is to instill winning habits into every player who suits up for the Maine Celtics."

Pressey began his coaching career in 2022 as an assistant coach with his alma mater, the University of Missouri. He then joined the Boston Celtics in 2023 where he has been ever since, working as a Player Development coach.

"Phil is a dedicated coach who has been instrumental in our player development over the last two seasons," said Boston Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla. "I am looking forward to seeing him grow as a coach and leader. He shows great energy and a willingness to learn. His personality and communication will be a gift to his players."

"We're excited to welcome Phil to the Maine Celtics as our new head coach," said Maine Celtics General Manager Jarell Christian. "Phil's journey - from playing in the NBA and NBA G League to developing talent with the Boston Celtics - makes him the perfect fit to lead our team and connect with the Maine community. We can't wait for our fans to get to know him and see the energy and passion he brings to the game."

A three-year standout at Missouri, Pressey played in 148 career NBA games over three seasons in the NBA. Pressey played 125 games over two seasons with the Celtics from 2013-15, averaging 3.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. Additionally, he played in 78 career G League games from 2014-17. In his lone game with the then-Maine Red Claws on Feb. 5, 2015, Pressey scored 34 points, adding seven rebounds and nine assists. He is the son of former NBA player Paul Pressey, who also was an assistant coach for seven NBA teams from 1992-2016.

Pressey replaces Tyler Lashbrook, who will remain in Boston as an assistant coach. Lashbrook led Maine to its second consecutive Eastern Conference Finals appearance in his lone season at the helm, finishing with a 29-21 overall record.

The Maine Celtics' 2025-26 schedule will be released at a later date. Season Tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting MaineCeltics.com.







