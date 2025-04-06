Phillip Wheeler Returns to Maine Celtics

April 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics today announced that forward Phillip Wheeler has re-joined the Maine Celtics after the expiration of his 10-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.Wheeler is expected to be in uniform tonight for Maine's Eastern Conference Finals matchup with Osceola in the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel.

To make room on the active roster, Maine waived Jordan Henderson. Wheeler was the 23rd player in franchise history to earn a GATORADE Call-Up to the NBA. He played in five games for the 76ers, averaging 1.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game. Wheeler recorded four points, four rebounds, and two assists in his NBA debut on March 26 vs. Washington.

Acquired via trade, Wheeler has played eight games with Maine this season, averaging 10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game, including a game-high 20 points in the Celtics' playoff-clinching win over Delaware on March 23.

Prior to joining Maine, Wheeler played in 32 games with the Texas Legends this season, averaging 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Maine faces Osceola tonight in the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

