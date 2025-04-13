Celtics Sign Davison

April 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Celtics announced today that they have signed guard JD Davison.

Davison, the 2024-25 G League MVP, appeared in 30 Regular Season games for the Maine Celtics posting averages of 25.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He ranked fourth in the league in scoring and seventh in the league in assists, the only player in the G League to rank in the top seven in both categories this season.

Selected with the 53rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Celtics, Davison has appeared in 35 games for Boston in his three-year career and has appeared in a career-high 15 games for the C's this season. Davison was also selected as a member of Team G League for the 2025 Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend in San Francisco in February.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from April 13, 2025

Celtics Sign Davison - Maine Celtics

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.