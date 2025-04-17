JD Davison Named to All-NBA G League First Team

April 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, ME - The NBA G League announced today that Maine Celtics guard and league MVP JD Davison has been named to the All-NBA G League First Team. Davison becomes just the second player in franchise history to be named First Team All-G League, joining Tim Frazier (2014-15).

Davison, who was named 2024-25 Kia NBA G League Most Valuable Player earlier this month, earns All-NBA G League honors for the second time in his career; he was also named to the All-G League Third Team for the 2023-24 season.

Davison finished this season with averages of 25.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, while shooting 48.2% from the field. Davison helped lead Maine to a 21-13 record and back to the Eastern Conference Finals for a second consecutive season. The 6-foot-1 guard surpassed 30 points in 15 games during the 2024-25 campaign. Davison recorded 13 double-doubles and two triple-doubles.

Davison, drafted by the Boston Celtics with the 53rd overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, is one of the most decorated players in Maine basketball history. He owns the franchise record for points (2,677), assists (1,065), steals (158), games played (133), and field goals (994). Davison is also 4th in franchise history in rebounds (649).

On Sunday, the Boston Celtics announced that Davison had signed a standard NBA contract with the team, converting his existing Two-Way contract.

