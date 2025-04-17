Christopher Named to All-NBA G League Third Team

April 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls, SD - The NBA G League announced that Miami HEAT and Sioux Falls Skyforce two-way player Josh Christopher has been named to the All-NBA G League Third Team, which marks the fourth-straight season of a Skyforce player earning all-league honors.

Christopher, a 6-4, 215-pound guard out of Arizona State was the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets. In 36 appearances for Sioux Falls this season, Christopher averaged 23.5 points on 44.3 percent shooting, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per 35.9 minutes a game. He guided the Skyforce to the organization's first Winter Showcase championship game, while averaging 26.4 points on 47.0 FG%, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals per 37.7 minutes. His play earned him All-NBA G League Winter Showcase and Player of the Month (December) honors, while tying a league record for total points scored during the Tip-Off Tournament (449). In addition, Christopher broke a Sioux Falls franchise record of consecutive 20-plus point games, which was held by Duncan Robinson ('18-'19) and Cole Swider ('23-'24), with 14-straight (30-plus points in five of his last seven games in December).

He inked a two-way contract with the HEAT on July 25, 2024, after helping the team win its first NBA Summer League championship. Christopher, who was the MVP of the championship game, averaged 16.4 points on 50.5 FG%, 3.4 rebounds 1.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per 24.4 minutes in eight total games between the California Classic (San Francisco) and NBA Summer League.

Christopher appeared in 14 games for Miami this season, averaging 2.0 points on 35.5 FG%, 0.6 rebounds. 0.6 assists and 0.4 steals per 5.0 minutes a game. Christopher posted a season-high 17 points, three rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks on Sunday against the Washington Wizards.

