Ibou Badji Named to NBA G League All-Defensive Team
April 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - Wisconsin Herd Center Ibou Badji has been named to the 2024-25 NBA G League All-Defensive Team, the league announced today.
Badji, a 7-0 foot, 240-pound center, appeared in 50 games for the Herd this season, averaging 6.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and a league-leading 3.5 blocks per game. The Senegal native set a Herd franchise record for most blocks in one game with 10 against the Windy City Bulls on Jan. 26 and also holds the franchise record for most Herd career blocks with 208 blocks in 63 games across three seasons.
