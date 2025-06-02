Wisconsin Herd Announces Six of 24 Home Dates for 2025-26 Season in Oshkosh

June 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, announced today six of the team's 24 home dates for the 2025-26 season at Oshkosh Arena.

Six of the 24 Wisconsin Herd Home Game Dates for the 2025-26 season:

Saturday, November 22

Thursday, January 22

Saturday, January 24

Saturday, February 21

Saturday, March 7

Saturday, March 21

Official game times and opponents have yet to be determined. The Herd's complete 2025-26 NBA G League schedule of 50 games will be announced at a later date.

Season ticket memberships for all 24 Herd home games are on sale now.







