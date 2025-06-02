Wisconsin Herd Announces Six of 24 Home Dates for 2025-26 Season in Oshkosh
June 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, announced today six of the team's 24 home dates for the 2025-26 season at Oshkosh Arena.
Six of the 24 Wisconsin Herd Home Game Dates for the 2025-26 season:
Saturday, November 22
Thursday, January 22
Saturday, January 24
Saturday, February 21
Saturday, March 7
Saturday, March 21
Official game times and opponents have yet to be determined. The Herd's complete 2025-26 NBA G League schedule of 50 games will be announced at a later date.
Season ticket memberships for all 24 Herd home games are on sale now. Call 920-233-HERD or visit wisconsinherd.com to learn more. Fans can also stay up to date on the Herd by following the team on Instagram, X, and Facebook (@wisconsinherd).
