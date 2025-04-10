Terence Davis Earns Call-Up with Sacramento Kings

April 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Sacramento Kings announced the team has signed Wisconsin Herd guard Terence Davis.

Davis played in 38 games for the Wisconsin Herd this season, averaging 14.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 25.7 minutes per contest.

The Mississippi native has appeared in 227 career NBA games while averaging 8.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per game over four seasons between the Toronto Raptors (2019-21) and the Sacramento Kings (2020-23). In the three seasons with the Kings, he averaged 8.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game over 121 games (16 starts).

