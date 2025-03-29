Herd Ends the Season with Victory at Home

March 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the San Diego Clippers 124-119.

Stanley Umude propelled the Herd to victory with 31 points while Stephen Thompson Jr. followed with 25 points. Jamaree Bouyea posted a double-double of 16 points and 12 assists.

The top scorers for the San Diego Clippers were Cam Christie with 31 points and Patrick Baldwin Jr. with 30 points.

Henry Ellenson got the game started with two straight baskets for the Herd. The Clippers quickly took control by developing a three-point lead behind back-to-back buckets. Jamaree Bouyea and Henry Ellenson answered with a combined nine points in a row to bring the Herd within one. The Clippers converted the next two plays, but the Herd came storming back with seven points to take the lead. The teams settled on an even 28-28 at the end of the first quarter.

The Clippers took the lead on the first possession of the second quarter, but the Herd gained the upper hand with two triples. San Diego pulled away with five consecutive baskets to go ahead 40-34 in the first four minutes. Wisconsin took command midway through the quarter after a 12-2 run. The teams went shot-for-shot trading the lead nine times before the Clippers broke away with a six-point edge. Wisconsin secured the last shot of the quarter from beyond the arc, but the Clippers remained in front 64-61. Henry Ellenson guided the Herd with 14 points in the first half.

San Diego opened the third quarter by outscoring the Herd by four to take a near double-digit lead early in the third quarter. Wisconsin battled back to tie the game, and a Stanley Umude jump shot put the Herd on top halfway through the quarter. The Clippers evened the game once more before Wisconsin converted 17 unanswered points to grab a double-digit advantage. Stephen Thompson Jr. scored seven of the Herd's last 10 points to close out the quarter in their favor 103-86.

Wisconsin splashed a three to secure a 20-point head start at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The teams alternated baskets while the Herd held a steady 15-20-point margin. The Clippers cut the difference to 12 at the five-minute mark, but Jamaree Bouyea held off any comeback with sequential layups. San Diego powered back again to within seven with less than three minutes remaining. The teams traded baskets to close out the game but the Herd held on to earn the 124-119 victory.

The Herd did not qualify for the playoffs but will return for the 2025-26 season.

--Wisconsin Herd--

