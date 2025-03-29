Iowa Wolves Close Season With 139-128 Win Over South Bay Lakers

March 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves closed the 2024-25 season with a 139-128 win over the South Bay Lakers on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena in front of 6,877 fans on Final Lap: Fan App Night presented by the Iowa Speedway.

Trevor Keels poured in a game-high 34 points for Iowa (7-27) which had seven players score in double figures. As a team, the Wolves shot 54.6% from the floor, including making 18-of-38 (47.4%) from beyond the arc.

Minnesota assignee Leonard Miller scored 23 points while two-ways Jesse Edwards and Tristen Newton had 22 and 16 points, respectively. Edwards pulled down 13 rebounds for his third doubled-double in the final four games of the season. Newton handed out seven assists and had just one turnover.

Quincy Olivari led South Bay (16-18) with 31 points and added 12 assists. DaJuan Gordon was next with 22 points off the bench as the team's reserves finished with 62 points.

South Bay held off Iowa for a 127-123 victory on Friday night and carried that momentum over in the first quarter tonight leading 37-26 after one quarter. The Wolves stole the momentum with a blistering second quarter outscoring the Lakers, 43-27, for a 69-64 halftime advantage. Iowa never trailed the rest of the game after its big second quarter.

Iowa came out of the break hot building its lead to 106-90 after three quarters. The Wolves never let the lead dip into single digits in the final quarter helping win their third game in the last four games of the season.

Iowa's bench had a night led by Babacar Sane who posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Skylar Mays scored 12 points and William Baker had 10 points in 12 minutes of play. Mays handed out seven assists.

