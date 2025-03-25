Iowa Wolves Finish Sweep of Texas Legends

March 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves finished a series sweep of the Texas Legends on Tuesday night winning by a score of 136-108 at Wells Fargo Arena in front of 4,214 fans.

For the second consecutive game, Iowa (6-26) had a balanced scoring attack led by Minnesota assignee Leonard Miller who scored a game-high 25 points and added 10 rebounds. Trevor Keels was next with 22 points while two-way Tristen Newton finished with 19 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Teafale Lenard Jr. paced Texas (8-24) with 19 points and four others joined him in double figures.

Iowa controlled the game from start to finish with Texas leading just once all night at 3-2 with Asanti Price's three-pointer after Newton opened the scoring 14 seconds into the game with a short jumper. Later in the quarter, the Wolves led by 20 points and at halftime held a 76-61 advantage. After the break, Iowa led by as many as 31 as it cruised to its second-straight win.

Babacar Sane had a big game off the bench with 19 points and six rebounds. As a team, Iowa recorded 37 assists led by Amari Bailey who handed out a career-high 15 and added 11 points. Skylar Mays (13) and Jesse Edwards (12) were the others to finish in double figures. All 11 players who appeared in the game scored at least two points.

Iowa welcomes the South Bay Lakers to Wells Fargo Arena for a season-ending two-game series starting on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. CT. Friday will be the first-ever Pack Battle as fans will be able to enter to participate in many on-court and in-arena contests throughout the night with tons of prizes awarded.

Saturday's game against the Lakers at 6:30 p.m. CT will be Final Lap: Fan App, presented by Iowa Speedway with lots of fun activities and giveaways to celebrate the 2024-25 season.

Keychain tire gauge giveaway, courtesy of Iowa Speedway

Race cars from tracks around Iowa

Face painting

Balloon artists

Pit Crew Relay race at halftime

Postgame autograph session with the team

The first 2,000 fans at the autograph session will receive a 2024-25 team poster Limit one autograph per person, so if you wish to have something else autographed, please bring that. Fans should meet at the top of 117/118 at the end of the game to participate in the autograph session.

