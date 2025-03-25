Skyforce Takes 124-113 Victory Over Remix

March 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Portland, OR - The Sioux Falls Skyforce handled the Rip City Remix 124-113 on Monday night from the Chiles Center to win their fifth game in the last six games.

Miami HEAT two-way Josh Christopher led Sioux Falls (17-14) secured his 10th game of 28-plus points, with 28 on 10-21 FGA (5-10 3PA) and six rebounds. Fellow two-way Isaiah Stevens (14 points on 5-11 FGA, 10 rebounds and 17 assists) posted his first career professional triple double in the winning effort. It also marked Stevens' fourth-straight game of 10-plus assists.

Both teams went back-and-forth in the first quarter, with 10 different lead changes, as Sioux Falls and Rip City (13-18) were tied at 27-apiece.

Stevens paced the Skyforce in the second quarter, with nine points and five assists to take a 63-58 lead to halftime.

Craig Randall II netted 12 points out of halftime to help push an 81-75 lead to the 5:40 mark of the third quarter. The Skyforce clawed back on a 14-9 run to end the frame but trailed 90-89 heading to the final 12 minutes.

Christopher and Nassir Little combined for 18 of Sioux Falls' 35 fourth quarter points, as they propelled an 18-8 advantage in the paint to end the game and secure the victory.

Miami HEAT assignee Keshad Johnson netted 19 points on 9-15 FGA and 13 rebounds, which marked his ninth double-double of the season. Alondes Williams, Caleb Daniels and Bryson Warren combined for 41 points on 13-21 FGA and plus-28 plus-minus off the bench. Little finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, two assists and three steals to round out top performers for the Skyforce.

Justin Minaya led the Remix with 19 points on 8-14 FGA, while Randall II had 18 points on 6-16 3PA. Portland two-way Bryce McGowens had 17 points on 5-10 FGA.

Sioux Falls finishes its road slate of the regular season on Wednesday, with tip-off slated for 9:00 PM CST. Rip City travels to Santa Cruz on Wednesday, as well.

