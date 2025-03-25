Legends Drop First of Back-To-Back to Iowa

FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends were unable to withstand a massive second-half push from the Iowa Wolves Monday night, falling 123-113 at Wells Fargo Arena in the first of back-to-back matchups between the two teams.

The Legends jumped out to an eight-point lead after the opening frame and carried a 62-46 advantage into halftime. Jazian Gortman led the charge with 20 first-half points on 8-of-9 shooting. But Iowa flipped the script in the third, outscoring Texas 48-23 behind a balanced attack led by Leonard Miller and Tristen Newton.

Gortman finished with a game-high 36 points to go with five rebounds and four assists. Zhaire Smith added 19 points and 8 assists, while Max Fiedler posted another double-double performance with 11 points and 13 boards.

The Wolves were paced by Miller's 29 points and 12 rebounds, with Newton adding 24 points and nine assists. Four Wolves scored 20+ in the win, including Amari Bailey (20 pts) and Trevor Keels (25 pts).

The two teams will meet again Tuesday night in Des Moines with tip-off set for 6:30pm CT. Fans can stream the action live on ESPN+ and UEN.

