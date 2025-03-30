Legends Close Out Season With Loss to Austin Spurs

March 30, 2025
FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends closed out the 2024-25 season with a 129-107 loss to the Austin Spurs in front of a season record crowd of 7,486 at Comerica Center.

Austin jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, building on a 31-point first quarter to take control of the game. The Spurs shot 48% from the field and 43.2% from three while dominating the boards 54-43.

The Legends were led by Jordan Hall, who posted 27 points and 8 assists off the bench. Teafale Lenard Jr. added 21 points and 7 rebounds, and Zhaire Smith and Jazian Gortman each contributed 14. Jamarion Sharp grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds to go with 8 points in 24 minutes.

Austin was paced by Keon Mangas' 29 points (7-of-9 3PT), with contributions from Jalen Nelson Jr. (20 pts), Darius Duke Jr. (21 pts, 8 rebs), and Harrison Ingram (18 pts, 7 rebs). The Spurs had five players score in double figures and tallied 25 assists on 48 made field goals.

The game wraps the 2024-25 campaign for the Legends, who finish the season 8-26.

