Santa Cruz Warriors Surge Past Rip City Remix, 119-103, in Regular Season Finale

March 30, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors (20-14) outpaced the Rip City Remix (14-20), 119-103, to finish out the regular season at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Saturday night.

Two-way forward Braxton Key led the Warriors with a team-high 26 points, 11 rebounds, and two steals. Fellow two-way forward Jackson Rowe followed closely behind with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and two steals of his own. Forward Donta Scott connected on five of seven three-point attempts to finish the night with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Guard Yuri Collins collected 11 points and 12 assists, and two-way guard Taran Armstrong tacked on 11 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists.

Guard Craig Randall II scored a game-high 34 points for the Remix. Guard Cameron Tyson recorded 20 points, and forward Vincent Valerio-Bodon contributed 12 points and seven rebounds. Forward Romeo Weems and center Sterling Manley both finished with 10 points each - Weems added six rebounds and Manley grabbed seven rebounds off the bench.

After an explosive three-point performance in last night's contest, Santa Cruz was slow to find their offensive rhythm to start the game, allowing the Remix to squeak ahead with an early 8-6 lead three minutes into the match-up. Randall II expanded Rip City's advantage to as many as nine points halfway through the quarter with four three-pointers in the opening frame, but the Santa Cruz starters combined for 20 of the team's 25 first-quarter points to keep them within striking distance. The Sea Dubs fought for every basket, recording seven offensive rebounds to extend possessions and earn points in the period to close the first frame narrowly trailing, 29-25. Randall II continued to lead the way for Rip City in the second quarter, doubling his scoring output for a total 24 first-half points. However, Santa Cruz eventually overtook Rip City with a three-pointer from Key and kept their foot on the gas to orchestrate an 8-0 run, widening their foothold to 53-42 with 2:51 remaining in the half. Rip City hung on through the remainder of the period to stay close on Santa Cruz's heels, but a vicious slam-dunk from Rowe punctuated the quarter for an energized Warriors offense and gave the home side a 59-47 lead heading into the break.

The Warriors maintained their double-digit advantage through the first four minutes of the second half before a 13-3 Remix swing shrunk Santa Cruz's lead to 70-66 halfway through the frame. Scott, who connected on all three of his third quarter three-pointers, served as the catalyst for the home side's offensive resurgence as the Warriors pulled ahead by as many as 17 points with 2:04 left in the frame. The Remix held the Sea Dubs to just two points for the remainder of the third quarter and the Warriors maintained a 87-76 lead heading into the final period. Santa Cruz forward Javan Johnson opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer to set the tone for a Warriors team intent on closing the regular season with a victory. Rip City fought desperately to keep the contest within reach, matching the home team shot for shot to trail the home side, 99-88, with 7:27 remaining in the frame. Santa Cruz held strong and outpaced the opposition as Collins intercepted an errant pass and converted the transition layup to put the Sea Dubs squarely ahead, 111-94, with just over four minutes left in the contest. The Remix continued to attack the basket, but the Warriors fended off the comeback attempt through the final buzzer to defeat Rip City, 119-103, and secure the 4th seed in the Western Conference for the 2025 NBA G League Playoffs.

The Santa Cruz Warriors will host the Valley Suns for the first round of the 2025 NBA G League Playoffs on Tuesday, April 1.

