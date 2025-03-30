Greensboro Swarm to Open NBA G League Playoffs on the Road, Set to Host Watch Party at Steel Hands Brewing
March 30, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Greensboro Swarm News Release
(GREENSBORO, N.C.) - The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, will enter the 2025 NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel as the Eastern Conference's fifth seed. They will begin their postseason run on the road against the fourth seed Indiana Mad Ants on Tuesday, April 1, with a 12:30 p.m. tip-off. Fans can stream the matchup live on Tubi.
Fans are invited to come out and cheer on the Greensboro Swarm for their first-ever playoff game at an official Watch Party at Steel Hands Brewing in Greensboro. For more information, follow the Swarm on social media (@greensboroswarm) and visit gsoswarm.com.
With a win on Tuesday, the Swarm would advance to the Conference Semifinals to face the first seed Osceola Magic in a road contest on April 3 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPNews.
NBA G League Eastern Conference Playoff Schedule:
Conference Quarterfinals - April 1
No. 5 Greensboro Swarm at No. 4 Indiana Mad Ants
No. 6 Capital City Go-Go at No. 3 Maine Celtics
Conference Semifinals - April 3
Swarm/Mad Ants winner at No.1 Osceola Magic
Go-Go/Celtics winner at No. 2 Westchester Knicks
Conference Finals - April 6
Highest remaining seed hosts
NBA G League Finals (Best-of-Three)
Game 1: April 8 at higher seed
Game 2: April 11 at lower seed
Game 3 (if necessary): April 14 at higher seed
