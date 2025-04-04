Charlotte Hornets Sign Jaylen Sims to 10-Day Contract
April 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Greensboro Swarm News Release
(GREENSBORO, N.C.) - Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced today the team has signed guard Jaylen Sims to a 10-day contract. Sims, the Greensboro Swarm's all-time leading scorer, led Greensboro to its first ever NBA G League playoff berth this season. He is the second Swarm player to earn a 10-day contract this year, joining Marcus Garrett.
Sims has appeared in 137 games (81 starts) in three seasons with the Swarm, recording 15.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per outing. He recorded 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 49 contests (30 starts) this year, leading the Swarm in points (936) and free throws (174) while finishing second on the team in 3-pointers (101).
A native of Charlotte, Sims starred at United Faith Christian Academy before playing four seasons at UNC Wilmington, earning All-Colonial First Team honors as a senior in 2021-22.
