Stockton Kings Defeat Valley Suns in Western Conference Semifinals

April 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, bested the Valley Suns, 122-114, in the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel on Thursday night at Adventist Health Arena (formerly Stockton Arena).

The tightly contested matchup saw twenty-one lead changes in the first half, with both teams shooting above 50.0% from the field. The Suns led 36-35 at the end of the first quarter and edged out the Kings 67-66 at the half. The Suns increased their lead with a 97-92 advantage at the end of the third. With 1:51 left in the final frame, the score was tied 114-all. An eight-point run by the Kings would cement the 122-114 finish.

Stockton Kings guard Mason Jones paced the night with 47 points and nine rebounds, posting the third-highest postseason scoring mark in G League history. Center Skal Labissière notched a double-double with 25 points and 17 rebounds. Guard Jon Elmore put up 12 points. Forward Terry Taylor scored 18 points and tabbed seven rebounds. Forward Isaiah Crawford finished with nine points.

Valley Suns guard TyTy Washington Jr. led the team with 39 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, notching a triple-double. Guard Jaden Shackelford logged 20 points. Forward Jalen Bridges marked 15 points and center Mamadi Diakite added 12 points.

The Stockton Kings will host the Western Conference Finals versus the Austin Spurs on Sunday, April 6 at 6:00 PM PST at Adventist Health Arena. Fans can watch on ESPNU. Tickets are available for purchase.

