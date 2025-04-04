Osceola Magic Advance to Eastern Conference Finals with Win over Mad Ants

April 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (1-0) led wire-to-wire in a 129-114 victory over the Indiana Mad Ants (1-1) on Thursday night to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Mac McClung scored a franchise-playoff record 39 points to lead the Magic.

Quenton Jackson was the leading scorer for the Mad Ants with 33 points while shooting 10-of-23 from the field and 5-of-9 from three. RayJ Dennis had a 19-point, 10-assist double-double for Indiana.

Ethan Thompson had the hot hand early, scoring 24 of his 29 points in the first half on 9-of-11 shooting from the field and an effective 5-of-6 from behind the arc.

The Magic led by as many as 32 points in the first half and took a 28-point lead into halftime. Indiana cut the lead down to 10 with 5:58 left in the game but Osceola finished the game strong to grab the win.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"It's super exciting. Winning in the playoffs is the most important thing at any level of basketball. We're just really excited. The crowd was great tonight. When the game started to lull and we hit a big shot, the crowd was into it. I'm just really happy for our guys, for the community. But we're not done yet and just trying to keep going."

In Case You Missed It:

On Tuesday, Magic guard Mac McClung was named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played between Mar. 24 - Mar. 30. McClung scored a league-high 131 total points, including a Magic single-game record 46 against Birmingham on Mar. 28. Coach Dylan Murphy was also named NBA G League Coach of the Month for March, helping Osceola to a league-best 11-3 record and the top-overall seed in the G League playoffs.

