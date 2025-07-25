Orlando Magic Sign Jamal Cain to a Two-Way Contract

July 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Orlando Magic have signed forward Jamal Cain to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Cain (6'6", 191, 3/20/99) played in 37 regular season games last season with the New Orleans Pelicans, averaging 5.3 ppg. and 2.3 rpg. in 13.6 minpg. Cain scored in double figures nine times and had 20+ points twice, including a career-high 25 points on Apr. 11 against Miami.

Undrafted by an NBA franchise in 2022, Cain has appeared in 81 career NBA regular season games (one start) with Miami and New Orleans, averaging 4.8 ppg. and 2.1 rpg. in 12.4 minpg. He has also played in 40 career NBA G League games (37 starts) with Sioux Falls, averaging 21.6 ppg., 9.3 rpg., 2.6 apg. and 1.6 stlpg. in 35.1 minpg.

Cain played 150 games (61 starts) in five seasons (2017-22) between Marquette (2017-21) and Oakland (2021-22), averaging 8.1 ppg. and 5.2 rpg. in 21.6 minpg. As a senior (2021-22), Cain started all 30 games for the Golden Grizzlies and averaged 19.9 ppg., 10.2 rpg. and 1.8 stlpg. in 34.9 minpg. and was named Horizon League Co-Player of the Year and to the Horizon All-League First Team.







NBA G League Stories from July 25, 2025

Orlando Magic Sign Jamal Cain to a Two-Way Contract - Osceola Magic

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.