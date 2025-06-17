Osceola Magic Unveil New Logo in Connection with Orlando

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Following the Orlando Magic's new logo reveal, the Osceola Magic unveiled its new logo and uniforms that will be used starting in the 2025-26 NBA G League season. This latest logo iteration marks the third in franchise history, following the team's launch in Lakeland in 2017 and relocation to Osceola in 2023.

With the team and Magic brand continuing to grow, the new logo fondly revisits the Magic's history, making an iconic and fan-favorite franchise symbol "the star" once again. The logo evolves with a nod towards nostalgia featuring a legendary, star-centric logo displaying a "reach for the stars" mentality to match the team's championship ideals.

The Osceola logo pays homage to the history of the Magic, while also keeping true to the branding that fans have come to know. The primary basketball icon continues to display the Magic black, blue and silver color scheme that closely resembles the changes seen in Orlando. The global icon incorporates the basketball logo and an updated OSCEOLA MAGIC wordmark that reflects the iconic branding of the Magic from the past. The "A" in "Magic" has been replaced by a star, a symbol that has become synonymous with the Magic.

The two new uniforms will look similar to those of years past, with the OSCEOLA MAGIC wordmark being updated and a new number font on the front and back of the jerseys. The team's shorts will feature the new primary basketball icon on the right leg while showcasing the Orlando Magic's new cascading star trail logo on the left.

"The Osceola Magic are thrilled to unveil a new logo and uniforms in collaboration with Orlando's rebrand to bring fans a new look to our team," said Osceola Magic President Hans Steinbrenner. "We love being able to showcase the franchise's history in our own way while keeping true to our roots that we have built since moving to Osceola County in 2023. We're able to honor the history of the Orlando Magic organization in the G League while also moving forward in a new era, as we strive to uphold the organization's motto of being World Champions on and off the court."

The Osceola Magic will debut its new logo and uniforms on opening night, Friday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at Osceola Heritage Park. Fans can purchase season or group tickets for the 2025-26 Magic season at OsceolaMagic.com/Tickets.







