Osceola Magic Drop Game Two on Road to Stockton Kings
April 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The Osceola Magic couldn't overcome a hot shooting night from the Stockton Kings and fell on the road 144-126 on Friday night. The NBA G League Finals, presented by YouTube TV, will go to a championship-deciding Game 3 on Mon. Apr. 14 at Osceola Heritage Park.
Four Magic players scored 20 or more points, led by Mac McClung with 34 points and dished out eight assists. Jalen Slawson scored 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field against his former team. Myron Gardner tallied 22 points and Alex Morales dropped in 20.
Mason Jones turned in a 27-point, 12-assist performance to help the Kings tie up the series. Skal Labissière had 26 points and seven rebounds. The Kings as a team shot a blistering 56.7 percent from the field and knocked down 24 threes at a 58.5 percent clip.
Up Next:
The Magic return to Osceola Heritage Park for a championship-deciding Game 3 against the Stockton Kings on Mon. Apr. 14. Tipoff will be at 8 p.m. ET and air on ESPN2. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Osceola Magic G League Finals t-shirt, courtesy of AdventHealth.
Playoff tickets for all G League Finals games at Osceola Heritage Park are available at OsceolaMagic.com/playoffs or by calling 407-447-2140.
