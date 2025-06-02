Osceola Magic Announce Five Home Games for 2025-26 NBA G League Season
June 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic News Release
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic announced five priority home games for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA G League season to be played at Osceola Heritage Park.
2025-26 Osceola Magic Announced Home Games (Opponents TBD)
Friday, November 7, 2025, 7 p.m. ET: Opening Night
Saturday, November 8, 2025, 7 p.m. ET
Thursday, November 13, 2025, 11 a.m. ET: School Days
Friday, March 20, 2026, 7 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 21, 2026, 7 p.m. ET: Fan Appreciation Night
The Magic's remaining 19 home games and promotional calendar, including theme nights and giveaways, will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned to all offseason news and announcements by following Osceola Magic on all social media platforms.
Fans can purchase tickets to see the defending Eastern Conference Champion Osceola Magic for as low as $10 per game. For more information, log on to OsceolaMagic.com/Tickets or call 407-447-2140.
