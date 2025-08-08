Two Osceola Magic Players Join USA Basketball for 2025 FIBA Men's AmeriCup

August 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic will have two players from the 2024-25 roster competing in the upcoming 2025 FIBA Men's AmeriCup in Managua, Nicaragua. Javonte Smart and Robert Baker II will be competing with USA Basketball after making appearances for the team during the AmeriCup Qualifying windows in November 2024 and February 2025.

Smart (6'4", 205, 6/3/99) will be making his third appearance in FIBA AmeriCup. He competed for USA Basketball during both the November and February qualifying windows and averaged 18.3 ppg., 4.5 rpg. and 3.0 apg. in 27.4 minpg. Smart appeared in 44 games (six starts) for Osceola during the 2024-25 NBA G League season, and averaged 16.3 ppg., 3.8 apg., 3.2 rpg. and 1.2 stlpg. in 31.1 minpg.

Baker (6'10", 205, 6/28/98) joins USA Basketball for the second time in the AmeriCup after an appearance in the February qualifying window. He averaged 8.5 ppg., 9.0 rpg., 1.5 apg., 1.0 stlpg. and 4.0 blkpg. in 16.0 minpg. Baker appeared in 32 games (21 starts) for the Magic, averaging 10.4 ppg., 5.4 rpg. and 1.1 apg. in 21.5 minpg. The former Harvard center finished the 2024-25 season with ALBA Berlin in the Euroleague.

The USA will hold training camp Aug. 12-18 in Miami, before traveling to Managua to open the tournament against Bahamas on Aug. 23 at 5:40 p.m. ET. The USA will also face Uruguay (Aug. 24, 11:10 p.m. ET) and Brazil (Aug. 26, 9:10 p.m. ET) in pool play. The 2025 FIBA Men's AmeriCup will stream live on Courtside 1891.

The Magic will open the 2025-26 NBA G League season at Osceola Heritage Park on Fri. Nov. 7. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Season and group tickets are available now at OsceolaMagic.com or by calling 407-447-2140.







NBA G League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.