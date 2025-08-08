Greensboro Swarm Announce 2025-26 Open Tryouts

August 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announce that the team will hold a one-day open tryout for prospective players. This tryout will occur on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the UNCG Kaplan Center for Wellness.

Open-tryout prospects have the chance to receive an invitation to the Swarm's training camp taking place at the end of October.

"This is a valuable opportunity for those who believe they have what it takes to compete in the G League to showcase their talent and potentially earn a spot on the Swarm roster," said Greensboro Swarm General Manager Cole Teal.

Registration opens today and will be accepted online only; instructions and documents can be found here. Check-in will start at 9 a.m. and the tryout will officially take place from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Day of tryout, walk-in participants will not be guaranteed; space will be limited to the first 125 individuals. To secure a spot, participating players are asked to complete an application and pay a $260 non-refundable application fee until August 31 and $300 starting September 1.

Players with additional questions may visit the Greensboro Swarm website or email the Swarm at tryouts@gsoswarm.com.







